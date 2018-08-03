20 Of The Most Cringeworthy Childhood Secrets That Families Will Be All Too Familiar With

ADVERTISEMENT

20. Suck it up

Generally, parents encourage their kids to read as much and as often as possible. But one Reddit member was so obsessed with it as a kid, their parents would punish them by taking their books away. As a result, the youngster’s solution was perhaps a step too far. They admitted, “One night I was so desperate to read something that my parents caught me reading the vacuum manual.”

19. Goldfish bake

Some kids will do anything to make their parents happy. As Reddit member ‘shananigan’ explained, “My mother decided to wait till I was 20 to tell me about the time I cooked my pet goldfish in my easy bake oven.” A shopping trip triggered a memory of having an oven as a child, prompting her mom to tell her everything.

18. Bad Romance

Some people will do anything to get a fix… of coffee! As one user recalled, “[My daughter] was conceived because I really wanted an iced cappuccino from Tim Hortons. [My partner] didn’t feel like driving so I made him a deal. It actually ended pretty nicely in a field under a clear night sky with many stars out.”

