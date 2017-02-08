Before This Sick Little Girl Passed Away, She Left Secret Notes For Her Family To Find

When she was five years old, Elena Desserich was just like many other little girls. She loved the color pink and she always wore dresses. When she wasn’t drawing, she loved going to the local library. It seemed to make this remarkable little girl wise beyond her years. And when she tragically passed away, her parents would learn from her a big lesson in love and life through secret notes she had hidden around the house.
Growing up in Ohio, Elena was a very creative and intelligent little girl. Indeed, she loved reading, and when playing school she always had to be the teacher. She would always write her name backwards, simply because she liked the way it looked.
Shortly before she turned six, however, her mom and dad – Brooke and Keith – would receive some devastating news. Elena was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer. Furthermore, doctors said she would only survive for a few months.
