Eva Amurri Martino is a famous American film and television actress. The daughter of Hollywood star Susan Sarandon, she is also the wife of former Major League Soccer player and sports broadcaster Kyle Martino.

The 31-year-old has starred in some major shows including House, How I Met Your Mother and Friends, As well as acting, she also runs her own blog called “Happily Eva After,” where she opens up about her experiences of motherhood and her life in general.

She and Kyle have two children. Daughter Marlowe was born in 2014. Then, two years later, son Major came along. To any outside observer, it might seem that the family had the perfect life. However, one day, the unthinkable happened.

