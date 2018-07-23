When A Nurse Took A Nap With Her Boy Before Work, Her Husband Told The World About Her Parenting

ADVERTISEMENT

After a tough day at work, curling up with her kids can be all a mom needs to recharge her batteries. One such mom is Rayena Wesson, who is a nurse in Birmingham, Alabama. But when her husband posted this photo of her napping with their son Deacon on Facebook, he told the world exactly what he thought of her.

Life as a nurse can be exhausting, as 35-year-old Rayena can no doubt attest. The hours are long and the job is often rewarded with little in the way of thanks. And working in the trauma department, as she does, there’s probably not a lot that she won’t have seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rayena works 14-hour shifts, and as such, surely doesn’t get to spend as much time with four-year-old Deacon as she would like. So stolen moments are precious, and presumably the nurse makes the best of their time together that she can. One such moment was captured by her 41-year-old husband, Bobby.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT