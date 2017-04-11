The Nurse Said Her Baby’s Surgery Went Well – But Mom Was Appalled When She Looked Inside His Mouth

As she looked inside her newborn’s mouth, Jennifer Melton was disgusted. She had handed her perfect baby boy over to doctors in the trust they would look after him. But, it seemed they’d needlessly cut him instead.
Melton comes from Hartsville, Tennessee, where she lives with her partner Dominique Harper. And, in December 2015, the pair were no doubt over the moon to welcome their first child. That month, their son, Nate, was born at University Medical Center in Lebanon, TN.
Following her C-section, Melton fell instantly in love with her little boy. Later, in 2016, she told CBS News, “The baby was perfect, healthy and beautiful.” And, needless to say, she couldn’t have been happier with how the whole delivery went.
Scientists At This Abandoned Village Found Dark Evidence Of What Medieval People Did To The Dead
Hospital Staff Were Reeling When They Realized What This Woman Did After Her Grandson Was Born
This Box Sat In An Airport For 7 Days – And When It Was Opened, What Lay Inside Was Heartbreaking
After This Pregnant Woman’s Husband Left Her, What She Saw Inside The Oven Made Her Break Down
Researchers Dug Up 50 Headless Vikings – Victims Of A Disturbing And Mysterious Dark Ages Massacre
Honey Boo Boo’s Mama June Has Lost 300 Pounds, And What She Looks Like Now Is Incredible
When This Woman Found A Grandma’s Baby Bootie-Pin, It Rekindled An Emotional 25-Year-Old Search
When He Heard Horrific Screams In A Parking Lot, He Rushed To Help And Caught Three Chilling Words
This Woman Learned She Was Expecting Triplets, But The Doctor Was Stunned When She Saw The Placenta
20 Photos That Prove Men And Women Are Completely Different Animals
20 Things You Can Do Today That’ll Make You So Much Happier When You Hit Middle Age
Mom And Dad Built This Cabin As A Place For Their 11-Year-Old Autistic Twins