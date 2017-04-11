The Nurse Said Her Baby’s Surgery Went Well – But Mom Was Appalled When She Looked Inside His Mouth

ADVERTISEMENT

As she looked inside her newborn’s mouth, Jennifer Melton was disgusted. She had handed her perfect baby boy over to doctors in the trust they would look after him. But, it seemed they’d needlessly cut him instead.

Melton comes from Hartsville, Tennessee, where she lives with her partner Dominique Harper. And, in December 2015, the pair were no doubt over the moon to welcome their first child. That month, their son, Nate, was born at University Medical Center in Lebanon, TN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her C-section, Melton fell instantly in love with her little boy. Later, in 2016, she told CBS News, “The baby was perfect, healthy and beautiful.” And, needless to say, she couldn’t have been happier with how the whole delivery went.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT