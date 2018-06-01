This 56-Year-Old Agreed To Carry Her Daughter’s Baby. But Then The Ultrasound Revealed A Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Coseno and her husband Joe wanted very much to have a child, but fate had not proved to be kind, leaving them unable. But amazingly, Kim’s mom stepped up and offered to be their surrogate. Then when they saw the scans, they got an unexpected surprise.

The Cosenos are parents from Ohio with a very unusual story. It hadn’t looked likely for them to be able to have the family they were desperate for. This was because Kim had previously had a partial hysterectomy, which had left her unable to conceive.

However, the Cosenos were determined the find another way to expand their family. That’s when Kim’s mom, Jaci Dalenberg, came to them with a generous offer. Despite being 56 years old, she suggested that she could be the couple’s surrogate.

