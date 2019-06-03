The Painfully Honest Truth About How You Parent Your First And Second Child Differently

ADVERTISEMENT

Becoming a parent for the first time is one of the biggest moments of many people’s lives. However, while the arrival of another child is just as important, there are a number of factors that make things a little different. So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at 20 differences between the parenting of a first and second-born.

20. The attention from friends

Some of the most exciting times of a pregnancy come in the initial stages, as the parents-to-be inform their loved ones of the news. For the expectant mom, the attention can sometimes be very overwhelming, with friends plotting celebratory events to commemorate the occasion. After all, it’s not everyday that you have your first child.

But the situation might differ slightly when those same parents announce that they’re expecting their second baby. While their friends are no doubt delighted with the news, they might not exhibit the same level of enthusiasm as before. And as a result of that, the attention can be much less intense.

