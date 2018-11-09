A Photographer Opened Up About Capturing A Mom’s Last Moments With Her Baby Not Given Long To Live

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Ryals had captured her fair share of touching moments, photographing weddings, engagements and other milestones. But in September of 2018, she had her toughest assignment yet. And, later that month, she opened up about taking pictures of a newborn who only had a little time left.

On Ryal’s website, the mom-of-two describes herself as “a 26-year-old terrible dancer – who still does it anyway – obsessed with love, hard work and good vibes.” Her latter trio of interests plays into her hands as a self-employed photographer specializing in wedding and engagement shoots.

“I see the beauty in everything, and I have found a way that I get to spend my life capturing that while paying my bills and supporting my amazing family,” Ryals went on. To woo potential clients, she then described how she goes above and beyond when she’s behind the lens.

