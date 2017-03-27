This Pregnant Mom Went To Visit Her Dying Daughter And Suddenly Felt A Pain In Her Stomach

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren Doherty, 22, and Zak Greenwood, 26, are a young couple from Rochdale, in the north of England. The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world in 2015. And they named her Gracie.

Doherty, who studied media, hair and make-up at college subsequently became a full-time mother to look after their little girl. And then the couple got some fantastic news – Doherty was pregnant with their second child.

But, only two months after they found out they were having another baby, something awful happened. Doherty and Greenwood received the terrible news that their daughter, Gracie, was seriously unwell.

