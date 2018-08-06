When This Pregnant Woman Showed Off Her Belly, The Mother-In-Law Realized That Nobody Had Told Her

ADVERTISEMENT

A pregnancy is a joyful discovery that’s often shared as soon as possible. But, when Katie Pease found out she was expecting and eventually showed off her belly, her mother-in-law realized that no one had told her the news.

Pease, 26, and her husband, Tannin, 30, had already welcomed two sons to their family: Gray, 2, and Cooper, 4. But they had also experienced heartbreak trying to add more little ones to their brood.

Pease lost two babies after giving birth to her youngest son. She wrote about her heartbreak in a Facebook post in December of 2017. “It was a horrible and barbaric experience I wish no one ever had to go through,” she said.

