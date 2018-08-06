When This Pregnant Woman Showed Off Her Belly, The Mother-In-Law Realized That Nobody Had Told Her

By Andrea Marchiano
August 6, 2018
Image: Facebook/Tannin Pease

A pregnancy is a joyful discovery that’s often shared as soon as possible. But, when Katie Pease found out she was expecting and eventually showed off her belly, her mother-in-law realized that no one had told her the news.

Image: Kylee Ann via Facebook/Katie Pease

Pease, 26, and her husband, Tannin, 30, had already welcomed two sons to their family: Gray, 2, and Cooper, 4. But they had also experienced heartbreak trying to add more little ones to their brood.

Image: Facebook/Katie Pease

Pease lost two babies after giving birth to her youngest son. She wrote about her heartbreak in a Facebook post in December of 2017. “It was a horrible and barbaric experience I wish no one ever had to go through,” she said.

