A Pregnant Woman Was Worried About Her Ultrasound. Then She Saw A Face She Recognized In The Scan

As many women will testify, when going through a pregnancy, it can help having mom around. She has, after all, been through it all before. But when Rebecca Melia from Merseyside, U.K., got spooked at a routine ultrasound, her mom wasn’t there to turn to. However, when nurses finally showed Melia the scan of her unborn child, she saw a familiar face in the background.

When stay-at-home mom Melia went for her routine scan on June 18, 2015, she had a good idea of what to expect. The procedures were something she’s been through during her previous two pregnancies. And besides, that’s exactly what they were: routine scans.

However, when nurses took longer than expected to produce the images from the scan, 33-year-old Melia began to worry. The mom-of-three couldn’t understand what the delay was all about. Nervous thoughts started running through her mind: was there a problem?

