This Is The Real Reason That Moms Are Always Exhausted – And It Has Nothing To Do With Sleep

ADVERTISEMENT

She set an alarm, but she doesn’t need it – her toddler will wake her up long before sunrise. Her day starts then, and it doesn’t end until the little one falls asleep after the sun goes down. This might seem to explain why she and other moms feel tired all the time, but the real reason goes much deeper than that.

When a woman becomes a mother, her life changes forever. Writing for Parenting.com, Stephanie Thomas tried to sum up her experience as a new mom to a baby boy named Henry. “Motherhood is more than I ever imagined. It’s more exciting and more terrifying; more rewarding and more draining; easier to figure out yet totally confusing,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing that most new moms do experience is a complete shift in their day-to-day routines. Raquel D’Apice described her typical day in a piece for HuffPost. It all started at 7:00 in the morning, when she’d “wake up wishing [she] had gone to sleep before 1:00 a.m.,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT