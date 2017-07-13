20 Relatives Who Look So Similar It’s Scary

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that kids often look like their folks. After all, that’s basically the entire crux of genetics. Sometimes, however, they don’t resemble a simple mix of Mom and Dad but rather one of their relatives. Yes, whether they’re a carbon copy of their mother, grandfather or even a more distant family member, these offspring may grow up to seriously question whether cloning was actually a thing when they were born.

Like father, like daughter. Identical features aren’t just limited to the same gender, as this spookily similar duo can attest to. In fact, if it wasn’t for the change of outfit, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was just two photos of the same kid.

Recreating a photograph of yourself – or a family member – is pretty easy when you’re all grown up and have control over your facial expressions. As a toddler, though? Well, then it’s a lot more impressive when both father and son bear the same startled, cross-eyed look.

