Here’s Why Parents Need To Be On The Lookout For The “Sadfishing” Trend On Social Media

When Kendall Jenner enticed her online supporters with the promise of a “raw story,” they didn’t know what was coming. What they got was something a lot less powerful than they might have expected: she was just advertising an acne treatment. But this type of prank has opened the door to a new form of cyberbullying.
And like so many aspects of cyberbullying, it’s increasingly hard for parents to know what’s going on with their kids. The U.K.’s Children’s Commissioner for Wales, Sally Holland, told BBC Wales in February 2019, “[Children] told us that adults around them, parents and teachers, don’t understand their online world and can’t keep up with the technology.”