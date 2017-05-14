These Sextuplets Shot To Fame With A Priceless Photo. Then 6 Years Later, They Recreated History

By Conor Sheils
May 14, 2017
Image: Facebook/The McGhee Sextuplets

Mia and Rozonno McGhee first hit the headlines in 2010 when they shared a lovable family photograph. The thing which set their snap apart from the pack, though, was the fact that it included all six of their beautiful sextuplets – Elijah, Issac, Josiah, Madison, Olivia and Rozonno Jr. But six years later, it would all be happening again.

Image: Facebook/Mia McGhee

Coming from tough backgrounds meant that the odds had been stacked against Rozonno and Mia from the start. Both had single-parent families and while Rozonno’s mother battled drug addiction, Mia’s brothers were involved in crime.

Image: Facebook/6 Little McGhees

The pair eventually bumped into each other in high school and they began to date. “I used to see her walking down the hallway, and she always held books in her hands like she was on a mission,” Rozonno told Oprah.com. “I knew that she was my wife.” They were married before turning 20 and soon decided that they wanted to start a family.

