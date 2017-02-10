She Was Expecting Quads After Beating Cancer. But At 7 Months, Doctors Confirmed Her Worst Nightmare

Marriage can be a challenge for any couple, and the first year in particular can be full of adjustments for newlyweds. Kayla Gaytan and her U.S Army sergeant husband Charles, though, faced more challenges than most. And what they went through is quite the emotional story.
Kayla, a 29-year-old mother of two from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, is a fighter. It’s likely one of the reasons Charles fell in love with her. And the couple would even go on to marry on January 19, 2016. However, the fairytale wedding would be quickly followed by some devastating news.
That’s because Kayla had discovered a lump in her neck, and just a couple of days after they married, the results of her biopsy came back. Doctors then diagnosed her with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma – a form of blood cancer. But although the situation was undoubtedly terrifying, the couple faced it with great resilience.
