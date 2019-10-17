We’ve all done it. A friend has posted something eyecatching on Facebook, a cause that we support or a picture that captures our heart, and without thinking, we’ve clicked the “Like” button. It seems harmless enough – after all, it’s just one “Like” – but it just might turn out to have helped criminals that plague the online world.
This Is Why You Don’t Just Write “Amen” When Replying To A Post On Social Media
Every time we log on to Facebook or similar social media sites, we’re bombarded with images, memes, causes and shared thoughts. Of course, the vast majority are just what they seem to be, and these contributions can include the legitimate output of companies who want us to know more about their services. But sometimes, the post that asks us to “Like” it if we hate cancer has a more nefarious purpose.