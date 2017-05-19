Her Son Ate Alone At School Each Day. Then When A Football Star Sat Next To Him, Mom Was In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Leah Paske is the proud mother of a little boy named Bo. Bo, who is autistic, is in sixth grade at Tallahassee’s Montford Middle School, Florida. And it was here that something very special happened to him one lunchtime.

Because of his autism, Bo struggled a little at school socially. In fact, his mom wrote on Facebook that her son, “didn’t seem to notice that he doesn’t get invited to birthday parties.” And she also mentioned that he often ate lunch alone.

But one day, as Bo was eating lunch by himself, something very unusual happened. It turned out there was somewhat of a celebrity in the lunch hall that day.

