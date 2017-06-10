After Her Son Tragically Passed Away, Mom Got A Text From The Nurse About Another Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

This couple were grieving the tragic loss of their son when a nurse at the hospital where he was treated got in touch. She told them there was another baby in need, and that they just might be the ones to help him.

Katie and Josh Butler are a Nashville couple with an amazing story. They first caught each other’s eye at college and became husband and wife in July 2012. Then, after a short time living abroad in France, the pair moved back to settle in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this point the two were ready to start a family together. And Katie, a teacher, was keen to make sure the baby came during the school summer holidays, when she could enjoy as much time with the little one as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT