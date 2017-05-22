After This Teen Was Given A Dress Code Violation, Her Mom Wrote An Epic Response To The Principal

ADVERTISEMENT

When one mom received a note about her daughter’s dress code violation she was furious. However, she decided to let it pass. But, when she found her child’s clothes under scrutiny once more, she had something to say about it.

Dr. Catherine Pearlman is a social worker and writer. She’s originally from Long Island, New York, but now lives with her family in California. She and her husband have two kids together and the family own a dog named Norma.

But while her domestic set up seems fairly standard, Pearlman is actually an expert when it comes to families. As a result, she blogs about parenting issues of all shapes and sizes via her website The Family Coach. She covers all kinds of subjects, from potty training to sibling rivalry.

