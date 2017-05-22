After This Teen Was Given A Dress Code Violation, Her Mom Wrote An Epic Response To The Principal

By Annie Price
May 22, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Instagram/catherinepearlman

When one mom received a note about her daughter’s dress code violation she was furious. However, she decided to let it pass. But, when she found her child’s clothes under scrutiny once more, she had something to say about it.

Image: Instagram/catherinepearlman

Dr. Catherine Pearlman is a social worker and writer. She’s originally from Long Island, New York, but now lives with her family in California. She and her husband have two kids together and the family own a dog named Norma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Instagram/catherinepearlman

But while her domestic set up seems fairly standard, Pearlman is actually an expert when it comes to families. As a result, she blogs about parenting issues of all shapes and sizes via her website The Family Coach. She covers all kinds of subjects, from potty training to sibling rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT