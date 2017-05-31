When This Teen Handed Her Mom’s Boyfriend A Gift, He Broke Down When He Saw What Was Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

After an 18-year-old girl handed an envelope to her mom’s boyfriend at a party, he dropped to the ground in tears. In that moment, he realized that they were about to celebrate something much bigger than a high school graduation.

Lauren Hernandez is an 18 year old from Plainfield, Illinois. She grew up with her mom, Sally, and her mom’s boyfriend, Joe Iosco. The three of them became a family unit when Hernandez was just a year old.

Unfortunately for Hernandez, she didn’t have the best of relationships with her biological father. At the age of 18, she hadn’t visited him in some five years, although he lives in the same state.

