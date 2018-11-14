The Hospital Had Never Seen Anything Like This Baby, But One Woman Was Desperate To Fight For Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea Zeleny-Floro saw a post on Facebook that made her stop scrolling: a hospital was struggling to find a home for an infant with a particular set of problems. He’d been in their care for two-and-a-half months, and if a suitable home couldn’t be found soon, the hospital would be forced to discharge him. Zeleny-Floro had no plans to adopt another child – up until then, that is.

Hailing from The Woodlands, Texas, Chelsea Zeleny-Floro never wanted to become a foster mom for an extended period of time. Instead, she and her husband hoped to take in one baby who they’d eventually adopt and raise alongside their biological kids. And that dream came true in 2016.

By the time her adopted daughter was 10 months old, Zeleny-Floro had seen a long-term foster child move onto a new home. At that point, she told Love What Matters, “We had told everyone that what we really wanted was to step down from being foster parents, go back to our normal life and quit.”

