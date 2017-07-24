These Septuplets Were The First Ever To Survive Birth – And Here’s What They Look Like 20 Years On

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobbi and Kenny McCaughey faced a seemingly impossible prospect in 1997. Having given birth to Mikayla Marie one year earlier, Bobbi was pregnant again. This time, however, the stakes were much higher.

Bobbi McCaughey was born with a malfunctioning pituitary gland. For this reason, she did not produce enough hormones to stimulate ovulation. She and Kenny, therefore, decided that she should go undergo hormone therapy treatments.

A single shot of fertility drug Metrolin could not have been more successful for the McCaugheys. Indeed, Bobbi subsequently became pregnant with multiple babies, as is common for women following such a regimen. However, doctors then found an extraordinarily high number of healthy embryos in her womb. Seven, to be exact.

