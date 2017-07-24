These Septuplets Were The First Ever To Survive Birth – And Here’s What They Look Like 20 Years On

By Andrea Marchiano
July 24, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Alexander Smith via AWM
Image: Alexander Smith via AWM

Bobbi and Kenny McCaughey faced a seemingly impossible prospect in 1997. Having given birth to Mikayla Marie one year earlier, Bobbi was pregnant again. This time, however, the stakes were much higher.

Image: ABC News
Image: ABC News

Bobbi McCaughey was born with a malfunctioning pituitary gland. For this reason, she did not produce enough hormones to stimulate ovulation. She and Kenny, therefore, decided that she should go undergo hormone therapy treatments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: JOHN RUTHROFF/AFP/Getty Images
Image: JOHN RUTHROFF/AFP/Getty Images

A single shot of fertility drug Metrolin could not have been more successful for the McCaugheys. Indeed, Bobbi subsequently became pregnant with multiple babies, as is common for women following such a regimen. However, doctors then found an extraordinarily high number of healthy embryos in her womb. Seven, to be exact.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT