This 47-Year-Old Was Adopted As A Baby, But A Photo Of A Woman Gave A Glimpse Into His Past

The bond between a parent and their child is a strong one, as Christian Guerrero and his mother prove. When, as a young woman she gave birth, the new mom made an adoption plan to provide her baby with a better life. Well, the pair are finally reunited after 47 years, and they couldn’t be happier.

Ever since Guerrero separated from his mother, who wishes to remain unnamed, he felt something was missing. A piece of him was gone that, in time, he knew he had to reclaim. The same could be said for Guerrero’s mother too, who was heartbroken when circumstances forced the pair apart.

But even after almost five decades, mother and son kept hoping to meet again. For Guerrero, that search started when he used several different methods to locate his birth mother. And the questing son’s efforts paid off when he saw a photo of a particular woman and knew he had found her.

