After This Family Adopted 3 Little Brothers, Mom Got A Call From Her Neighbor That Left Her Floored

When this couple adopted three brothers, they knew their family was complete. However, that’s when they got a shocking call from their adoption agency. But luckily for them, a neighbor was at hand to help them out.

Julie Washington and her husband B.J. lived in the state of Georgia. Julie worked as a night-shift nurse while B.J. was a research assistant at the University of Georgia. And on top of their jobs, the pair also juggled the care of their two young daughters, Reid and Ryan.

Family meant everything to the Washingtons. In fact, the couple was keen to expand their brood. However, they decided against going down the traditional route of conceiving more babies. “We decided to grow our family through adoption,” Julie told ABC News.

