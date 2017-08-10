This Man Is Pregnant With His Husband’s Baby – But It’s Not As Impossible As It May Sound

ADVERTISEMENT

When Trystan Reese and his partner Biff Chaplow adopted their niece and nephew, they didn’t think it was that big of a deal. Still, somehow their family felt incomplete. They wanted a baby of their own – a biological one. A man having a baby may sound impossible, but perhaps all is not quite as it seems.

It was love at first sight when Reese spotted Chaplow at an LGBT community event in 2010. Perhaps it was the way his pink hair contrasted with his black bandana. The feeling, as it transpired, was mutual, and the new couple spent the next 12 months partying in Vegas, clubbing on weekends and hanging out at the beach.

However, their partying days came to an abrupt end when Chaplow received a troubling phone call one night. It was from a social worker, and she needed Chaplow to take his sister’s two kids into a safe home. Otherwise, they’d go into foster care when the weekend was up. Chaplow didn’t hesitate.

