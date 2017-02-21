This Mom-Of-18 Was Struggling For Another Child, So Doctors Were Stunned When They Saw Her Scan

ADVERTISEMENT

Christi and Dave Cason loved having children. Their massive brood had grown and grown until the couple had reached 16 kids. And, while some people criticized them for bringing so many little people into the world, they were desperate to have more. But, it seemed, they may have run out of time.

In 2012, the Casons were living in Lake Elsinore, California. The couple were parents to 14 children together. Furthermore, Christi had two children from a previous relationship. This meant that their family was an impressive 18-strong.

Christi had welcomed her first child, Jessica, 22 years prior. She had then given birth to a son two years later, before beginning her relationship with Dave. Together, they proceeded to have 16 more children, who had an age range of more than 18 years.

