When This Three-Year-Old Disappeared, His Parents Suddenly Realized He Wasn’t The Only One Missing

ADVERTISEMENT

A married couple from rural North Dakota feared the worst when their three-year-old son disappeared from their yard one May evening in 2014. Surrounded by thousands of acres of rambling farmland, the family home was set in a sparsely settled corner of the state. The parents were frantic. An unaccompanied toddler could easily stray into trouble – and there was a storm on the way. But in their distress, the mom and dad might have at first missed the fact that another member of the family was also AWOL…

Brock and Courtney Urness lived with their son in Cooperstown, North Dakota. According to the last census, the settlement – which has the official motto of “Unlimited Possibilities” – has a population of just 984. Located near the Sheyenne River, it serves as the administrative seat of Griggs County, which is home to some of 3.4 people per square mile. And now young Carson Urness had gone missing. As his 20-something parents surveyed the North Dakota wilderness, the appalling possibilities facing their son must have indeed seemed fearsome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, the prospect of locating the boy in the rural expanse around Cooperstown might have been as challenging as finding a proverbial needle in a haystack. Nevertheless, the Urnesses had two things on their side. Firstly, the emergency services immediately mobilized a search party. And secondly, the conspicuous absence of another family member suggested that wherever the boy was, he was hopefully not alone…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT