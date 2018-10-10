20 Times Kids Found Out Their Parents Were Once Way Cooler Than Them

ADVERTISEMENT

As young children, we tend to idolize our parents. But when we enter our teenage years and beyond, we usually start to comprehend that they’re just normal people and typically pretty uncool. The kids of these folks, however, can’t relate. Yes, they’ve all experienced that one moment where they realized their parents were so much cooler than they themselves could ever hope to be.

20. This skateboarding mom

My mother skateboarding barefoot in California in 1974.

Not everyone can pull off looking cool on a skateboard, even when they’re young. But this mom clearly has it down – just look how confidently she’s sailing down the street, and barefoot at that. We’ll just assume that chipped tooth has nothing to do with her actual skateboarding skills.

19. This grilling dad

I found a photo of my Dad cooking a barbecue on top of a moving Submarine

There’s nothing that says, “You’ll never be this cool,” like your dad firing up the barbie atop a moving submarine. This photo was snapped in 1983 on board the Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS Onslow, a vessel that’s currently on display in a museum. We don’t think cranking up the BBQ there will have quite the same effect, though.

