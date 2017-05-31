This Toddler Was Locked Inside His Mom’s Car. Then Firefighters Were Floored By His Reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s every mom’s worst nightmare. Your keys are locked inside the car along with your toddler. But this amazing little boy surprised everyone who was involved in his rescue.

One day in April 2017, 27-year-old mom Kirsty Green popped down to her local supermarket in Cornwall, England, taking her 14-month-old son, Brandon, with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having completed the shop, they headed back to the car. To stop her son from standing up in the shopping cart, Green put him in the back of the car while she unloaded her groceries.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT