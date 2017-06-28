When This Woman Gave Birth To Triplets, Doctors Realized That Something Was Wrong With Their Heads

ADVERTISEMENT

The birth of triplets is always a magical moment, as three new lives are brought into the world at once. But for first-time mom and dad Amy and Michael Howard of Center Moriches on Long Island, New York, when doctors made a shocking discovery about their new-born sons in 2016, their whole world was rocked. Instead of excitedly being able to enjoy their babies, the Howards were plunged into fear and uncertainty about their future.

When the proud parents held Hunter, Jackson and Kaden after their arrival on October 22, 2016, they could plainly see that something was wrong with the shape of their heads. Initially, they put this down to an understandable lack of space while the trio were growing inside their mom.

The Howards hoped that now they had escaped the squeezing confines of the womb, the three heads would assume a more conventional shape naturally. But doctors at Amy’s bedside immediately realized that — unfortunately — there was more to it than that.

