The birth of triplets is always a magical moment, as three new lives are brought into the world at once. But for first-time mom and dad Amy and Michael Howard of Center Moriches on Long Island, New York, when doctors made a shocking discovery about their new-born sons in 2016, their whole world was rocked. Instead of excitedly being able to enjoy their babies, the Howards were plunged into fear and uncertainty about their future.
When the proud parents held Hunter, Jackson and Kaden after their arrival on October 22, 2016, they could plainly see that something was wrong with the shape of their heads. Initially, they put this down to an understandable lack of space while the trio were growing inside their mom.
The Howards hoped that now they had escaped the squeezing confines of the womb, the three heads would assume a more conventional shape naturally. But doctors at Amy’s bedside immediately realized that — unfortunately — there was more to it than that.
-
When A Bruise On This 5-Year-Old’s Leg Saw Her Rushed To ER, Mom Had A Grave Warning For Parents
-
5 Years After His Wife Tragically Died, He Found The Perfect Replacement For Her In Their Photos
-
When This Woman Gave Birth To Triplets, Doctors Realized That Something Was Wrong With Their Heads
-
This Woman Miscarried 9 Times In 3 Years – Then Saw A Series Of Pregnancy Tests She Hadn’t Taken
-
When Two Guys Broke Inside This Abandoned Mansion, What They Filmed Was Full Of Haunting History
-
This Fisherman Spotted A “Log” In The Lake – Then Suddenly Knew It Was A Helpless Figure Drowning
-
Her Son Died When His Bike Collided With A Pickup. Then One Year Later She Got A Mysterious Letter
-
These Are The Heartbreaking True Stories Behind Your Favorite Movies
-
When Mom Filmed Her Son At Disneyland, Minnie Did Something With Her Hands That Left People Stunned
-
Amid A Wave Of Controversy, Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Have Made A Big Decision About Their Kids
-
After This Nurse Was Spotted Grabbing Donated Baby Clothes, A Colleague Told Her Look In Her Trunk
-
These IVF Teens Were Always The Best Of Friends. Then They Found Out The Stunning Truth