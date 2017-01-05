ADVERTISEMENT

Holly and Brandon Shay are a couple from Arizona. They’ve been married since October 2015. Brandon started his own construction and restoration company in 2005 and Holly is a choreographer and dance instructor. A normal couple, some may say, but something very unusual happened to them recently.

The Shays already had two daughters, aged four and 13. But in 2016, Holly and Brandon discovered their family was set to expand further. And the delighted couple got quite a shock when they heard they would be having twins.

What’s more, the couple were going to have twin boys to match their two girls. The hitherto outnumbered Brandon even joked about the new arrivals being “welcome testosterone in the family.” Having twins is in itself pretty special, but what happened on the day they arrived made it even more so.

