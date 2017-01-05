Holly and Brandon Shay are a couple from Arizona. They’ve been married since October 2015. Brandon started his own construction and restoration company in 2005 and Holly is a choreographer and dance instructor. A normal couple, some may say, but something very unusual happened to them recently.
The Shays already had two daughters, aged four and 13. But in 2016, Holly and Brandon discovered their family was set to expand further. And the delighted couple got quite a shock when they heard they would be having twins.
What’s more, the couple were going to have twin boys to match their two girls. The hitherto outnumbered Brandon even joked about the new arrivals being “welcome testosterone in the family.” Having twins is in itself pretty special, but what happened on the day they arrived made it even more so.
When Rescuers Busted This Sickening Puppy Mill, No One Could Have Predicted A Happy Ending
20 Troubled Celebrity Children Who Went Completely Off The Rails
After This Moose Lay In A Lowe’s Parking Lot For Nine Hours, The Most Heartwarming Thing Happened
Two Decades On From Her Tragic Death, Here’s What Princess Diana May Have Looked Like Today
These 20 Things Are So Pointless They’ll Make You Laugh
20 Strange American Traditions That Should No Longer Be Tolerated
Rescuers Found This Wounded Dog Trapped On The Tracks – Just As A Train Was Approaching
She Found These Tiny Kittens Abandoned In A Basket – Now They Refuse To Be Separated
After Her Baby Acted Strangely, Mom’s Secret Camera Caught This Nanny Doing The Unthinkable
Construction Workers Dug A Trench In Spain And Discovered A Trove Of Priceless Roman Treasure
20 Adorable Photos Of People’s Pets Before And After They Were Called “Good Boys”
The 20 Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Deaths Of 2016