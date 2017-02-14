Two Twins Were Split At Adoption With No Idea The Other Existed. Then One Of Their Moms Found A Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Gracie and Audrey are ten-year-old identical twins, originally from China. Gracie’s Chinese name is Tong Min Mei, while Audrey’s is Tong Min Gui. The two names, when joined together, mean “rose.”

But while the twins were born in China, there were not destined to stay there. Indeed, Grace and Audrey were put up for adoption in 2007 when they were one-year-olds. By the end of that summer, the twins had been adopted by new, loving parents.

However, it would be a different home for each twin. Perhaps because both girls had rare heart conditions and needed medical attention, they were separated in the summer of 2007. So they each headed off in different directions to start their new lives.

