When A Nurse Saw A Baby Lying Alone, She Made A Decision That Would Transform Both Their Lives

For Liz Smith, a role as senior director of nursing at a children’s hospital in Brighton, MA, meant a rewarding work life spending long days caring for her vulnerable patients. However, a young girl named Gisele who arrived at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in October 2016 was to have a profound impact upon Smith’s life.

Smith’s job at Franciscan Children’s Hospital was the completion of a cycle that had seen her volunteer at the facility two decades previously as a newly qualified nurse. After leaving Villanova University in 1996, the nurse had embarked upon a career that had seen her complete a master’s at Boston University and subsequently start her own medical facility in Richmond, Virginia.

Professionally, then, Smith’s life was rich. “Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a nurse,” she later told the TODAY show. But privately, the Massachusetts native felt that there was something missing. She dreamed of becoming a mom and, although it still hadn’t happened at that point, Smith remained optimistic.

