When This Mom Gave Birth To Entangled Twins, Doctors Were Aghast At Their Umbilical Cords

When one mom delivered a set of entangled twins, she knew the stakes were high. However, it wasn’t until after the birth that she realized just how at risk her babies had been. And her doctor’s face said it all.

Like most couples, Jasmine and her partner were delighted when they found out they were pregnant. And when they learned they were expecting twins, they were even more overjoyed. But little did they know the complications they would face.

Early into her pregnancy, doctors noticed something a little unusual about Jasmine’s babies. Not only were they twins, but they were also developing in the same amniotic sack. This made them monoamniotic – or “MoMo” twins.

