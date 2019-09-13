Over the course of a person’s life, they will harbor a number of different hopes and dreams, such as starting a family of their own. Ream and Dakota Nelson knew that all too well, as the pair had seven children together. But following a tragic incident, Dakota suddenly had to take on the role of a single parent.
A Young Widower Was Struggling To Care For Seven Kids, So A Stranger Decided To Step In
Residents of Ashton, Idaho, Dakota and Ream tied the knot in 2001, welcoming their first child into the world soon after. Another six kids then followed in the next few years, as the couple’s family continued to grow. Sadly, though, everything changed in the summer of 2018.