A Nigerian Woman Tried To Conceive For 17 Years. Then She Had Six Babies All At The Same Time

For some people, there are few things more rewarding in life than building a family with their partner. However, for countless couples across the world, that particular desire can’t be fulfilled for reasons completely out of their control. And Adeboye and Ajibola Taiwo could certainly attest to that.

Ajibola and her husband, who are from Nigeria, first toyed with the idea of having children together almost 20 years ago. Unfortunately for them, they found it difficult to conceive at that time. Undeterred, the pair didn’t give up their hopes over the next few years, but the situation remained the same.

During that period, Ajibola and Adeboye went down several different avenues to change things, spending plenty of money along the way. But despite trying treatments such as in-vitro fertilization, better known as IVF, she still couldn’t get pregnant. However, in November 2016 that all changed when the couple received some life-changing news from their doctor.

