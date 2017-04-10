This Woman Learned She Was Expecting Triplets, But The Doctor Was Stunned When She Saw The Placenta

By Annie Price
April 10, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Images: via Shareably / YouTube/WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7

As she stared at the ultrasound monitor, one mom-to-be couldn’t understand what she was seeing. And, to make matters worse, her nurse seemed to be equally perplexed. But she soon discovered that her pregnancy was a one-in-a-million event.

Image: YouTube/WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7

Lauren and Micheal Whiteley lived in the city of Detroit in Michigan. There, Michael taught science to the seventh grade. Meanwhile, Lauren worked as a private school teacher in Macomb County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7

And although they were busy with work, the couple doted on their young children. By late 2014, they were parents to two sons – Lucas, aged three, and Nolan, two. Furthermore, they had just discovered that Lauren was pregnant again.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT