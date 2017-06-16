This Woman Thought She Was Just Menopausal. But When She Was Rushed To Hospital A Miracle Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

At the age of 47 Judy Brown was bent over in unbearable pain as stabbing sensations shot through her stomach. And as the pains became unbearable, she was taken quickly into hospital. But when doctors discovered the cause of the abdominal pain, this couple’s world was turned completely upside down.

The pair had never dreamed that what unfolded could happen to them. After 22 years of marriage, they thought they knew how their lives would pan out. And yet they both agreed that despite the suffering Judy went through, their experience inside the hospital changed everything for the better.

The Browns, from Beverly Massachusetts, met and fell in love during their twenties and tied the knot 23 years ago. And although the pair had never had children, they had believed that if it was meant to be, it would happen. Like any happy couple, they simply enjoyed spending time with their friends and family and looked forward to growing old together.

