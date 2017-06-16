At the age of 47 Judy Brown was bent over in unbearable pain as stabbing sensations shot through her stomach. And as the pains became unbearable, she was taken quickly into hospital. But when doctors discovered the cause of the abdominal pain, this couple’s world was turned completely upside down.
The pair had never dreamed that what unfolded could happen to them. After 22 years of marriage, they thought they knew how their lives would pan out. And yet they both agreed that despite the suffering Judy went through, their experience inside the hospital changed everything for the better.
The Browns, from Beverly Massachusetts, met and fell in love during their twenties and tied the knot 23 years ago. And although the pair had never had children, they had believed that if it was meant to be, it would happen. Like any happy couple, they simply enjoyed spending time with their friends and family and looked forward to growing old together.
-
A Dad Looked Under His Son’s Toy Truck To Find A Terrifying Sight. Now He’s Urging Parents: Be Wary
-
This Woman Thought She Was Just Menopausal. But When She Was Rushed To Hospital A Miracle Happened
-
Russia’s Lethal Breed Of New Super Weapons Should Make The West Sit Up And Take Notice
-
This Woman Was Puzzled By A Diaper Bag’s Weight. Then She Found A Secret Opening And Reached Inside
-
Here's Why Meghan Markle Wasn't Welcome At Pippa Middleton's Wedding Ceremony
-
This Husband Built A Cabin In His Backyard – And Inside Was A Secret Tribute To 6 Decades Of Love
-
After She Drew An Awful Sketch Of Her Girlfriend, This Teen Set Off A Side-Splitting Trend
-
When This Guy Heard A Weird Noise On His Doorstep, What He Found Was Entirely Unexpected
-
Remember Matilda’s Terrifying Miss Trunchbull? Well, Here’s What She Looks Like Today
-
This Mom’s Baby Was Plummeting Towards His Death, But Her Heroic Reaction Left Onlookers Speechless
-
This Waitress Served A Cowboy Who Seemed So Out Of Place – Then What He Left As Tip Made Her Gasp
-
This Dog Was Tangled In Branches On A River For Days. Then Bystanders Embarked On A Daring Rescue