After This Woman’s Father Was Killed, She Found Papers Hidden In His Bag That Left Her Stunned

Mick Carney was 54 years old when his life was cut short. In August 2003, a teenage driver went through a red light and smashed into his car. He left behind two children, Laura and David.

The teenage girl who killed Mick had been using her phone at the time of the accident. After his death, Mick’s daughter Laura went on to campaign against driving while distracted.

Laura thought that her campaigning would be the best way to honor her father’s memory. That was until she and her brother discovered something remarkable. They found a document that would provide them both with a new way to continue his legacy.

