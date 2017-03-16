After This Woman’s Waters Broke At 22 Weeks, She Stunned Doctors Who Said Her Baby Wouldn’t Survive

ADVERTISEMENT

As she searched frantically online, Louise Adams knew she had to find a way to save her baby. Her waters had broken at 22 weeks and doctors had said her baby would die. But that’s when she came across an unorthodox treatment that may help. And at this point, she had nothing to lose.

Louise and her husband Jakk live in the city of Stoke-on-Trent in England. The couple both work as teachers. And it seems the pair had a lot more than that in common, as the two tied the knot in July 2015.

When they married, Jakk already had a son named Isaac from a previous relationship. And Louise was over the moon to become a step-mom, even announcing the fact on her Facebook bio. So the couple were no doubt delighted when they discovered they were expecting a baby together.

