When His Wife Gave Him An Unexpected Gift, What He Found Inside Made Him Break Down In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

She was filming him opening the gift when he stopped and looked at her, confused. The next few words that came out of her mouth changed his world forever. And he couldn’t stop the tears from falling.

Krista and Erik Boord are a husband and wife from Seminole, Florida. From the outside they’re a normal couple, but something happened in 2014 that makes their story extra special.

ADVERTISEMENT

One day, Krista took her husband out for a meal to celebrate his new job. But there was another reason she had invited him out for dinner. And it was a secret only Krista knew about.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT