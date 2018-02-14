These Families Won Big In The Illinois Lottery. But They Had To Wait On Their Shares Of $288M

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of ever-changing formats, a massive lottery win still represents the ultimate flight of fancy for millions across the globe. In Illinois, several players of the state-run game there hit gold in 2015, bringing those long-held fantasies to life. However, harsh reality intervened and their dreams of great riches seemed as distant as ever. The winners lost out after the authorities stepped in and made them wait for their prize cash worth several fortunes in total.

These Illinois citizens had won life-changing sums of money, with individual and group players subsequently able to finalize some long-term plans. For Susan Rick of Aurora, Chicago, her boyfriend had a winning ticket worth $250,000. Elsewhere in the metropolis, a number of employees working for the city scooped a pool total of $1 million. State resident Helen Whitfield’s family were on course to pick up $400,000, prompting them to arrange a move to Florida.

Meanwhile, there were also some big scratch-card winners, with hospital clerk Rhonda Rasche of Homer Glen due to collect $50,000. For fellow victor Adam Denniston, however, his winnings took on a different level of importance. Despite scratching off a card worth only $1,000, Denniston was overcome with emotion as he and his family had just been made homeless. Indeed, even though it barely scraped four figures, this small sum was nonetheless potentially life changing.

