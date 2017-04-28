This Family Was Devastated When Mom Died. But Her Obituary Left Them Crying For Another Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Phillips was from Orange Park, Jacksonville. As a child Phillips had admired her teachers greatly, and so she decided to follow in their footsteps and take up teaching as a career herself. In fact, in 1968 she started working at the very same elementary school she’d attended as a girl.

In the years that followed, Phillips became a mother and then a grandmother of five. But then, in her late 60s, she received some terrible news. She discovered that she had cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philips had pancreatic cancer specifically, a particularly deadly form of the disease. She was diagnosed in February 2015, but tragically it was only a matter of weeks before the grandmother succumbed to the illness. Sadly, she passed away on March 25 of the same year, aged 69.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT