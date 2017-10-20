A Family Were Enjoying Their 6-Year-Old’s Party When A Stranger’s Actions Left Them Dumbstruck

ADVERTISEMENT

One family were busy enjoying their six-year-old’s birthday party at a restaurant when their waitress made an unexpected announcement. It turned out that a stranger had witnessed their celebrations and decided to get involved. But, what they did left the party completely startled.

Jolie Welling is a self-professed stay-at-home mom from Pennsylvania. Like many mothers, she dotes upon her little girl, Sofia. She fills her Facebook page with images of the little girl that capture special memories from vacations, holidays and everyday occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is clear to see that making lasting memories with Sofia is very important to Welling. So, when the little girl was turning six in September 2017, the mom wanted to do something special. As a result, she got to work planning the most perfect birthday party.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT