A Family Fled Their Home After Hurricane Harvey Struck. Then Police Showed Up At Their Hotel Room

When Hurricane Harvey hit the U.S. in August 2017, it left a trail of devastation in its path. But when one little boy was evacuated from his home, he never expected police officers to follow him and give him the surprise of his life.

Nicole and Anthony Brooks are parents of two little boys. And, unfortunately, all four of them were caught up in Hurricane Harvey during the summer of 2017. The family lived in Seabrook, Texas, but as the storm approached, they were forced to leave their home.

The family ended up staying in a hotel in Richardson, Texas, where they were safe from the devastating storm, which ended up costing the U.S. dearly. Close to $200 billion worth of damage was caused, in fact, not to mention the emotional trauma suffered by affected citizens.

