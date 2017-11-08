After A Family Fled The California Wildfires, They Returned And Saw A Familiar Shape Amid The Rubble

ADVERTISEMENT

When a family in California were forced to leave their home, they didn’t have much time to escape the incoming flames. As the fire ascended towards their house they escaped the danger only marginally. It was not until Weaver family members returned to the scene that they found the recognizable figure waiting for them.

The Weaver family home was situated in Santa Rosa, northern California. Parents Clint and Kathy Weaver and their nine-year-old Bernese mountain dog Izzy occupied the home. The couple’s children, Jack Weaver and Beckyjean Widen and their son-in-law Patrick Widen lived nearby.

That was, of course, until the horrific wildfires flared up across the Wine Region of California. As the fire spread, several thousand local residents were forced to evacuate their homes as the flames threatened to destroy plants, buildings and lives.

