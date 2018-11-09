A Family Found Rattlesnakes In A Pool Noodle, And Now Firefighters Have Issued This Warning

ADVERTISEMENT

During the summer of 2018, an Arizona family decided to cool off by taking a dip in the pool. After they grabbed a pool noodle, though, they may have had an awful shock. You see, the floatable foam was inhabited by some potentially dangerous intruders – the venomous kind, in fact.

Yes, the Buckeye residents found multiple rattlesnakes in the pool toy, with the reptiles having perhaps slithered in there to retreat from the heat. News of the family’s unfortunate find was then passed on to the local fire department, which subsequently issued a “pool noodle alert” to those in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Facebook post – published in June 2018 – the City of Buckeye Fire Department wrote, “Apparently, two pool noodles were left outside of the pool up against [the family’s] cinderblock wall. The next time they went to use the pool, the pool noodles were picked up and brought to the swimming pool. [Then] out popped a rattlesnake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT