This Family Home Looked Normal On The Outside. But Inside It Was One Color From Floor To Ceiling

If you had strolled along the sidewalk outside this British home in late 2013, you would not have needed to look twice. It appeared to be a typical semi-detached property on an ordinary street in suburban London, England. However, any semblance of normality would have been shattered if you had stepped over the threshold and peered inside.

The bizarre family abode was up for sale in Hillingdon, on the leafy outskirts of the English capital. The exterior presented a perfectly plain yet attractive aspect with its white walls and red-orange tiled roof. But any prospective buyer investigating the interior would have found themselves scratching their heads with curiosity.

What was so weird about it, you may be wondering. Well, while you may have heard of Fifty Shades of Grey, this dwelling offered a more colorful spin off – Fifty Shades of Purple. Indeed, almost every corner inside this quaint four-bedroom house was eccentrically covered in a variation of that hue.

