This Family Home Looked Normal On The Outside. But Inside It Was One Color From Floor To Ceiling

By Tijen Butler
March 15, 2018
Image: via Rightmove
Image: via Rightmove

If you had strolled along the sidewalk outside this British home in late 2013, you would not have needed to look twice. It appeared to be a typical semi-detached property on an ordinary street in suburban London, England. However, any semblance of normality would have been shattered if you had stepped over the threshold and peered inside.

Image: Missy Atko
Image: Missy Atko

The bizarre family abode was up for sale in Hillingdon, on the leafy outskirts of the English capital. The exterior presented a perfectly plain yet attractive aspect with its white walls and red-orange tiled roof. But any prospective buyer investigating the interior would have found themselves scratching their heads with curiosity.

Image: via Rightmove
Image: via Rightmove

What was so weird about it, you may be wondering. Well, while you may have heard of Fifty Shades of Grey, this dwelling offered a more colorful spin off – Fifty Shades of Purple. Indeed, almost every corner inside this quaint four-bedroom house was eccentrically covered in a variation of that hue.

