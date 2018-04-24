This Family Said They’d Adopt All Eight Siblings. Then They Got Surprising News About The Birth Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of eight siblings in the foster care system were longing to be adopted together. Then, fortunately, a Florida family agreed to take them all into their homes. When the clan received some unexpected news about the children’s birth mother, though, they had to make a big decision.

Thad and Loryn Smith live in Tampa, Florida, and have been married since 1985. They are both devoted Christians who have always tried to give back. In fact, the pair have dedicated a great deal of their lives to looking after children in need.

Indeed, the couple have raised five biological and 15 adopted children. They’ve also been foster parents to more than 100 kids over the years. All but one of them had grown up and moved out, though, and so the Smiths thought that their days of parenting were almost over.

